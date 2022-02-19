Adeboye Donates Dialysis Centre to Mark 80th Birthday

Mary Nnah

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, through the Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the church, His Love Foundation (HLF) on Thursday inaugurated The Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at Wuse District Hospital, Abuja.

The centre was equipped with eight dialysis machines, one medical water reverse osmosis purification system and one 30 KVA generator.

A statement by HLF explained that the donation and dedications of The Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at Wuse District Hospital, FCT, Abuja, was in commemoration of Pastor E. A. Adeboye 80th birthday celebration and will be the 20th in the series of specialised medical interventions – Intensive Care Units (ICU)/Dialysis Centres/Cancer Screening Centre / Primary Healthcare Centres – donated by His Love Foundation across Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye appreciated the Lord Almighty for granting him another…