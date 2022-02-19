NULGE Alerts Soludo of Continuous Subletting of Anambra’s Revenue Windows to Politicians

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Less than one month to the end of Governor Willie Obiano’s administration in Anambra State, the leadership of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) yesterday raised the alarm over the subletting of the state’s revenue windows to politicians.

Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, had recently threatened to revoke all revenue windows allocated to politicians through an executive order on the morning of his swearing-in.

NULGE said that it has information that as Governor Obiano administration winds down, the state revenue board is allocating revenue windows to their cronies, with the intention to hijack the state’s resources.

The group’s state president, Mr. Chikwelu Adigwe who briefed members at the state secretariat of the union in Awka, said most of the revenue windows being sold out belong to the local government areas.

He also protested the hijacking of most revenues being…