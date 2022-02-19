Presidency Should Be Zoned to South-east for Equity, Says Ex-NERC Chairman

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Chairman of Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Sam Amadi, has said that for equity and justice, the major political parties should zone their presidency to the South-east.

Amadi, who is also the Director of Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, argued that the notion of zoning the presidency to the South was fraudulent and unacceptable, noting that the South had not been marginalised in the presidency as a region, he insisted that the South-east has been marginalised as a zone.

Dr. Amadi who disclosed this while interacting with journalists noted that just as political elites agreed in consensus to zone presidency to South-west in 1999 as a way to respond to the 1993 crisis, the elites should also agree to micro-zone to South-east in 2023 if they believe that there is a crisis in the region that needs to be addressed.

He, however, said that if the elites feel that there is no crisis…