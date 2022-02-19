War in Osun as Oyetola, Adeoti, Battle for APC’s Guber Ticket Today

*Governor AbdulRazaq heads 7-man election supervision team, says he’ll be fair to all

Bennett Oghifo in Lagos, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and the Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, who is Oyetola’s predecessor, will today go to war, as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) holds direct primary elections across the 322 wards in the state to pick its candidate for the governorship election holding next July.

The Osun State Governor and Aregbesola have been at loggerheads for almost three years, over the control of the state and the party.

Oyetola is seeking the party’s ticket to run for a second term while Aregbesola and his political movement, The Osun Progressives (TOP) are backing erstwhile Secretary to the Osun State Government, Moshood Adeoti to unseat Oyetola.

Many agree that Oyetola has performed creditably well since he assumed office despite the mountain of…