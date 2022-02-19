WHO Names Nigeria among Six African Countries to Receive Technology for Production of COVID-19 Vaccine

Deji Elumoye and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has named Nigeria and five other African countries – Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Kenya and Tunisia – as the first in Africa that would receive the technology needed for the manufacturing of mRNA (Messenger Ribonuclieic Acid) used in producing COVID-19 vaccines.

Ghebreyesus who announced this yesterday at the European Union – African Union summit in Brussels said the countries all applied and were selected as recipients.

The announcement was made at a ceremony hosted by the European Council, France, South Africa and WHO in the presence of President Macron, President Ramaphosa, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The mRNA vaccines are different from most vaccines which contain a weakened or inactive piece of the…