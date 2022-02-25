Buhari: I Look Forward to Leaving Office Next Year

*Says Nigeria’s constitution bars him from going beyond two terms as president

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the nation’s constitution statutorily barred him from going beyond two terms as President.

This is just as he said he was looking forward to leaving office by May 29, 2023.

Speaking yesterday, during a courtesy visit to the palace of Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad 1, the President stressed that he has no intention whatsoever to stay beyond the constitutionally recognised two terms of office as leader of Nigeria.

He said: ”The traditional ruler is on a terminal appointment. Constitutionally, we (elected public office holders) are not. I cannot go beyond two terms and I have sworn by the Holy Quran that I will uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to him, leaders who take the oath of office, swearing with the Holy Book, must be careful not to…