Eko Disco Laments as Lagos Power Allocation from TCN Crashes to 156mw

Peter Uzoho

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has lamented the significant drop in the amount of power wheeled to it by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which he said has further worsened lately as the company now receives a paltry 156 megawatts from the national grid.

EKEDC said the total current allocation of power supply from the TCN to the various power stations in its network dropped from 450MW to 156MW, blaming the drop in power allocation for its inability to meet the supply demands of its customers.

The company in a statement yesterday signed by its Spokesman, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, explained that the expected supply allocation to the Alagbon transmission substation used to be 100MW but has falling as low as 67MW.

Idenudia maintained that Ijora transmission substation used to expect an average of 75MW but that it receives 13MW currently.

“This is nowhere near enough to satisfy our customers,” he stated.

He…