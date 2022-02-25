House Investigates Collapse of Automobile Assembly Plants Nationwide

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to constitute an ad-hoc Committee to investigate the collapse of automobile assembly plants in the country with the view to making insightful recommendations for the immediate resuscitation of the moribund plants.

The resolution of the lawmakers followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali Halims, at yesterday’s plenary.

Moving the motion, Halims recalled that in the 70’s up till the early 90s automobile companies like Volkswagen, Peugeot, Leyland had functional assembly plants located in different cities across the country and contributed positively to the economy.

He, however said due to the current economic challenges facing Nigeria as a whole, there was need to revive the moribund auto-mobile assembly plants by negotiating with investors interested in investing in Nigeria auto-mobile plants, as this will save billions of forex used in the…