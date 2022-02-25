NLC, CBN, CEOs Give Reasons Why Banks’ Staff Cannot Declare Assets

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have said it would not be feasible for workers in the banking sector to declare their assets.

The committee of bank chief executive officers (CEOs) also held same position.

They spoke at a public hearing on a bill seeking to amend the Bank Employees (declaration of assets) Act 2004 conducted by the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes.

Represented by its Head of Research, Dr.Onoho’Omhen Ebhohimhen at the hearing, the NLC said workers in the banks were not public officers.

He added: “Employees in the banking and other financial institutions are not public officers. It is important to say that workers do not own banks and are not directors of banks. Workers in the bank labour and in return, they are paid wages.

“Therefore, we say that Clause 3 that seeks to bring workers in the financial institutions including banks as if they…