Regardless of Diverse Difficulties, Nigeria Shall Attain Greatness, Gowon, Buhari Say

*Fayemi: Inflammatory statements by those in authority causing disunity

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and a former Military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) have stressed that regardless of the diverse challenges which ranged from economic, religious and even cultural that Nigeria has been grappling with since independence, the country would attain greatness.

Buhari and Gowon stated this yesterday in Abuja, at the public presentation of a book written by the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi titled “Unfinished Greatness: Envisioning a New Nigeria.”

Gowon, who was the chairman of the occasion, said as an individual, he believed that Nigeria was a country made for greatness.

He said: “I find the title of the book quite interesting. It treats two major issues that Nigerians are concerned about. First, is the question of why Nigeria, with all her potential has not attained greatness.

Thisday Newspaper