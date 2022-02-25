VFD Group Acquires 5% Stake in Nigerian Exchange Group

In alignment with its strategic vision of building Africa’s first diverse business ecosystem, industry-agnostic investment company, VFD Group Plc, has acquired a five per cent stake in the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

According to a statement yesterday, the investment makes VFD Group one of the NGX’s majority shareholders.

The NGX Group is a leading integrated market infrastructure in Africa, that services the largest economy in Africa and is strengthening the competitiveness of African economies to achieve global prosperity.

As a key player in the continent’s financial markets, NGX plays an active role in shaping the future of the markets through its investment in business innovation and technology.

It provides a wide range of services including listing and trading securities, licensing, market data solutions, ancillary technology, regulation, real estate, and more through its wholly-owned subsidiaries – NGX Exchange, NGX REGCO,…