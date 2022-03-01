Buhari Insists on Adamu as Preferred Candidate for APC Chair

*Southeast seeks national secretary position

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday met with governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja, to discuss the forthcoming national convention of the party scheduled for March 26, 2022.

At the meeting attended by 11 out of the 22 APC governors at the President’s office, President Buhari was said to have turned down the governors request for him to have a rethink about his support for former governor of Nasarawa state and Senator representing Nasarawa West in the National Assembly, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as national chairman of the party.

The President, who met with the governors shortly before departing for Nairobi, Kenya to attend a four-day international summit, said no to the attempt by the governors to get him to change his mind on the former Nasarawa State governor who has since emerged as the President’s favourite for the party’s top job.

Thisday Newspaper