2023: Why Zoning Will Not Give Nigeria Desired Results, Lawmaker Explains

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives representing Yewa South/Ipokia federal constituency of Ogun State, Hon Kolawole Lawal, has called for the shelving of zoning ahead of the 2023 general election, stressing that the issue of zoning will not give Nigeria the desired results as a country.

Lawal stated this while speaking during the February edition of the monthly programme organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja chapter, with the theme: ‘2023 and the zoning question’.

He explained that the issue of zoning is not a constitutional matter, and that Nigerians across the political divide have not been sincere with it so far, adding that if Nigerians had been sincere with it, there is a particular reference in the constitution that would have clearly taken care of it.

Adding that since Nigerians are not sincere with the issue of zoning, and that it is not well backed…