Police Approve New Dress Code for Female Officers, Use of Headscarf, Ear Rings Now Permitted





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, has approved a new dress code for female police officers which permits them to wear stud ear rings and headscarf under their berets or peak caps as the case may be while in uniform. The dress code was unveiled at the IG’s meeting with Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police from the 36 States and FCT.

A statement issued by Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, said the IG noted that the personnel of the force were drawn from the 774 Local Government Councils in the country with a variety of ethnic and religious backgrounds with an increased inclusion of females.

“This, therefore, brings the need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the work place for optimum output and professionalism.

“This has informed the improvement for effective global workforce diversity management”, it said.

The statement signed by the Acting Force Public…





Source: Thisday Newspaper