A’Ibom Begins Teaching of Chinese Language for Workforce





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has commenced the training and learning of Chinese language for its workforce following the rising fortunes of China globally and the need for relevance in the emerging economic matrix.

Already, the first batch of over 20 workers in the state government employment has commenced an intensive two months training at the Juuldaam Chinese Language Study Centre in Uyo.

The Chinese Language Training programme for government employees was inaugurated by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong language Wednesday.

He said the state government was moved to take up the training programme because Chinese companies are fast becoming a strong force to reckon with globally and their companies are currently undertaking highbrow businesses in Akwa Ibom State.

Ememobong posited that with so many Chinese companies signed-on for massive erosion control and road construction work in the state, including CRBC, CCECC, Wizchino (WE),…





Source: Thisday Newspaper