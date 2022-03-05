Buhari Back in Abuja from Nairobi, Leaves for Two-week Medical Check up in London Sunday





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday returned to Abuja after a three-day visit to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital where he participated in the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).

He is again due to travel on Sunday for a two-week scheduled routine medical check in London, United Kingdom.

President Buhari whose official aircraft, Nigeria Air Force 1 touched down at the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 1pm, was initially scheduled to proceed to London in the United Kingdom, for a two-week medical checks.

While in Kenya, the President participated in the Special Session to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United Nation’s body.

President Buhari said: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of UNEP’s existence, we laud the efforts of UNEP and encourage broader action to overcome climate change, biodiversity, rising levels of pollution and waste being three major crises threatening our…





Source: Thisday Newspaper