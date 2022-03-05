Buhari Receives Award for Championing Sickle Cell Eradication

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari was yesterday conferred with an award as a Champion for Global Eradication of Sickle cell disease by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research Development (NIPRD).

Speaking shortly before presenting the award to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on behalf of the president, the Director General of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, said the aim is to specially recognise President Buhari, and to present him with a prestigious award for the immense contribution of his administration towards the eradication of sickle cell disease in Nigeria.

He said the event also served to appraise the president of the recent achievements of the Institute towards the promotion of herbal medication therapies in Nigeria.

“These accomplishments have been supported by the current administration which has empowered NIPRD to champion the eradication of sickle cell disease by contributing conceptual…