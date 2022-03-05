Edo 2024: Rights Activist Opposes Power Rotation





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Benin-city-based human rights activist, Chief Patrick Osagie Eholor, has bemoaned the call for power rotation in the Edo State governorship position, noting that such call would promote mediocrity in place of merit.

Eholor, who made this known in an interview with THISDAY yesterday, said the best approach is to let who the cap fits to wear it

According to him, “We cannot sideline the best for the worst on the altar of rotation. We don’t want an ethnic governor in Edo State. We deserve the best and we will go for the best.

“So, let who the cap fits wear it. The idea of rotation of occupants of government house on ethnic basis is backward. It cannot help us this time. We must change the narrative of the politics in Edo State which is the heartbeat of the country.”

Eholor, who also spoke about his ambition to contest for the councillorship in his local government, area of Ovia North East, said he opted for such position under the banner of Independent…





Source: Thisday Newspaper