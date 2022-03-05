NCC Working to Ensure more Businesses Embrace Digital Platforms, Says Danbatta

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has said that it is working assiduously with various stakeholders to see how more businesses can embrace digital platforms in delivering their services.

The Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of the commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, stated this in his remarks during the ‘NCC Day’ at the ongoing 43rd edition of the Kaduna International Trade Fair.

He said the telecoms sector has been a strategic driver of the digital economy agenda of the federal government, as it continues to provide the needed digital sinews that support the economy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant restriction period.

Danbata, who was represented by a director in the commission, said

Information Communications Technology (ICT) is not only one of the fastest growing industries directly creating millions of jobs, but also an important enabler of innovation and development.

He…