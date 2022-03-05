RESCUING STUDENTS FROM THE UKRAINIAN INFERNO

Save a life, save the world, writes Rajendra Aneja

The reports of how the exodus of international students is being managed from Ukraine are very disturbing. The students are trying to exit the war-torn country, but are unable to do so. There is no organised agency which can move the 76,548 international students, hailing from 155 nations, from their hostels to the borders. The students hail from India, Morocco, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Nigeria, China, and Turkey.

Many Indian students who made it to the borders near Poland or Romania, complained that there were made to stand in the cold for over 48 hours, without any water, food, or shelter. The temperatures were minus 5-degree Celsius. Moreover, it was snowing. Many of the students fainted. There are videos posted by the students, of guards kicking, thrashing and beating them with rifle stocks. This is bizarre and inhuman. The border forces are giving priority to Ukrainian citizens, particularly the…