2023: Northern Youths Urge Buhari to Support Jonathan for President

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to support former President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

The NYCN President, Isa Abubakar, made the appeal Saturday night while speaking during a programme aired on Arise Television.

Abubakar said the former president has all it takes to take the country to the promised land.

He said: “I think it is a great decision for former President Goodluck Jonathan. He was a purposeful leader for the six years that he ruled the nation.

“We believe that he has the experience to move the nation to the next level and the promised land.

“He is still very vibrant. While some Nigerians are still agitating for a youthful president, some youths are governors but are not doing enough to ensure that the state they govern enjoys the dividend of democracy in terms of infrastructure and welfare of its workers.

“President…