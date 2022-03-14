2023: Nwodo Affirms Subsisting Agreement on Zoning of Enugu Governorship



* Faults Ekweremadu’s ‘no zoning’ claim

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

A former Governor of old Enugu State and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has affirmed that there is a subsisting agreement on rotation of the seat of governor among the three senatorial districts in the state.

The former governor confirmed this at the weekend when members of Nkanu East Leaders Consultative Forum (NELCF) led by a former Power and Steel Minister, Prof. Barth Nnaji, visited him at his Enugu residence to seek support in their quest for the state’s 2023 governorship slot coming to Enugu East Senatorial District to be ceded to them.

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, had last week, declared that there was no zoning arrangement for the governorship seat in the state.

But Nwodo, receiving the Nkanu East leaders, said there was an agreement for the rotation of…