2023 – YPP Will Wrestle Power from APC says Bamaiyi

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Piqued by the alleged non fulfilment of electoral promises to the people of the country, the National Secretary of the Young Progressives Party(YPP), Mr. Vidiyeno Bamaiyi yesterday said the leadership of the parry was set to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country come 2023 so as to provide effective leadership to Nigerians.

Bamaiyi said already, the party had commenced sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns across the 36 states of the federation and FCT, Abuja on the need to change present narratives of oldies in the political calculations of the country ahead next polls in the country.

Bamaiyi stated this in Ilorin, Kwara state capital while speaking with journalists shortly after the conclusion of the monitoring of ward and local congresses of YPP in the state.

Among wards visited are Adewole Gambari, Oloje and host of others.

He said that,…