Buhari Accommodates People of Different Religious Background, Says Osinbajo



* I’ve not had any religious dispute with president in 7 years

* Wants use of religion for unity and improvement of people’s lives

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the weekend declared that in the last seven years of working closely with President Muhammadu Buhari, there has not been any religious dispute between them.

He also canvassed for the use of faith by religious leaders to unite the nation as well as improving the lives of the citizenry.

Osinbajo, who spoke while playing host to the Senegal-based Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Movement Worldwide, Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Niass, at the State House, Abuja, described President Buhari as a model of a leader who accommodates people of different religious background, citing his relationship with the president spanning over seven years as a perfect example. According to him, “President Buhari is a serious Muslim and I am a pastor, both of us have worked together for…