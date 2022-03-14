I Will End Candidates’ Imposition If Elected as APC National Chairman, Says Musa

*Pledges to support campaigns of brilliant women, youth Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

A leading aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa, has promised to end imposition of candidates if elected on March 26.

He also pledged to end agitations of poor representation in governance among women and youths.

He specifically promised to institutionalise and make APC, a political party whose policies would support the women and youths in both the internal working and developmental structures.

Musa, who presently represents Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, also promised to adapt to a participatory work style that will usher visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party that will guarantee affirmative actions.

He stated these on Sunday during an interactive session with a cross section of women and youths under the aegis of APC Youths Stakeholders…