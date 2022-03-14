Okowa, Uduaghan, Gbagi, Onuesoke Others For NUJ Warri Correspondent’s Press Week





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is expected to be a Special Guest of honour at the Warri Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press week slated for March 23, this year.

Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and a former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi are guests speakers.

Also Former Delta State Governorship aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Sunny Onuesoke is a guest at the annual event scheduled to celebrate media practitioners in the state.

Chairman of the chapel , Mr. Okies Okpomo, in a statement said the event with the theme “2023 General Election and Security”, would be a week long adding it will commence on March 19 to 23, this year .

”The event would climax on 23rd at the Casa de Pedro Hotel in Effurun near Warri, Delta State. The chapel would visit Orphanages on Saturday, March 19th. And it will be would be closely…





Source: Thisday Newspaper