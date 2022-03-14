PVCs: Oni Group Warns INEC against Selective Registration in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A group launching Governor Segun Oni’ governorship candidacy in the Social Democratic Party(SDP) for the June 18 poll, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) against compromising the standard in the ongoing registration for Permanent Voter Cards(PVCs) in Ekiti.

The group under the acronym “Ekiti Bring Back Better”(EBBB), seriously warned the INEC staff against compromising the integrity of the commission, by engaging in what it called “selective registration”.

It averred that it would be counterproductive for INEC to allegedly be capturing the supporters of a particular candidate at the expense of others, saying such rumour was rife and it has to be guard against to infuse sanity and save the commission’s image from being tainted.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, EBBB spokesman , Idowu Adelusi, said it finds the rumour flying around that…