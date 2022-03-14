Russia-Ukraine War: Akinyemi Advises Nigeria to Plan for New World Order



*Says military status too weak for Nigeria to be a recognised actor

*Seeks establishment of South Atlantic Treaty Organisation

Gboyega Akinsanmi A former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi Sunday asked Nigeria to plan for a new world order with the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war that had cost at least 2,200 lives and forced no fewer than two million out of their homes.Akinyemi, also a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), said Nigeria “is not going to be a recognised player in the New World Order unless its ideas and acts are backed by a military status. ”He made this observation in a statement Sunday, saying the rise of China as a global superpower and the outbreak of COVID-19 had created a decline of the old world order and a scrambling for a new world order.With the decline of the old world order, Akinyemi challenged Nigeria “to join in the search for a new world order by becoming an active…