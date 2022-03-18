Customs Rescinds Decision, Accepts CBN’s e-Invoicing Policy





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday rescinded its opposition to the e-Invoicing and e-Valuation policy for imports and exports in the country.

The NCS had opposed the new payment policy recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying it was against conventional practice.

The NCS had also decried poor sensitisation by the CBN on the project.

On its part, the CBN had said the new regulation was primarily aimed at achieving accurate value from import and export items in and out of Nigeria.

Consequently, the House of Representatives waded into the matter and ordered the stoppage of its implementation, pending the outcome of an investigation into the impropriety or otherwise of the policy.

Appearing before the House Committees on Customs and Excise; Banking and Currency, yesterday, the Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Galadima Saidu said after a meeting with the CBN two days ago,…