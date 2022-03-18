Elumelu Laments 95% Oil Production Lost to Theft



*Seeks strong leaders in 2023

*Says sufferings despite natural endowments inexplicable

*MAN demands removal of VAT from diesel prices, threatens retrenchment

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos

Businessman and Chairman Heirs Holdings, Mr Tony Elumelu, yesterday bemoaned the fact that Nigeria was losing over 95 per cent of its oil production to thieves.

This is just as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described the rising price of Automotive Gas Fuel (AGO) otherwise known as diesel as a very worrisome development that has been impacting businesses negatively, especially the manufacturing sector of the economy.

Elumelu, who narrated the ordeal of some of his colleagues at work on his official Twitter handle, noted that apart from the economy, Nigerians are now…