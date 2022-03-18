Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu Mourn Obasi, Say It’s Monumental Loss to Nigeria





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti and Segun James in Lagos

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his Lagos State counterpart, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu have described the death of renowned media personality and Publisher of Business Hallmark Newspaper, Prince Emeka Obasi as a monumental loss to the country and the media industry in particular.

Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, yesterday, said he received the news of Obasi’s death with shock.

The governor described Obasi who passed on at the age of 58 years as a personal friend and a patriot who fought for a better Nigeria using the media as a platform for his contribution to national development.

He added that Obasi was a detribalised Nigerian who believed in the new Nigeria project.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) noted that the deceased, during his lifetime, used his media influence to advocate for a better Nigeria and also…