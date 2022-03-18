House Uncovers How FIRS Accepted Uncertified Capital Allowances Claims by Taxpayers





Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts was yesterday informed about how the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) accepted capital allowances claims by tax payers without certificate of acceptance from the ministry of trade and industries in 2019

This was contained in the 2019 Auditor General of the Federation’s queries to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government

The Chairman of the committee, Oluwole Oke who presided over the hearing, lamented the level of external borrowings by the federal government, saying the committee’s probe of public funds was aimed at curtailing revenue leakages to boost government treasury

His statement was against the backdrop of alleged tax evasion by telecom service provider, MTN, whose current assets stands at N2.68 trillion in the country, yet does not have proof of customs duty over the years

The lawmakers condemned the issuance of an…