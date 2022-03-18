Malami: Resignation Story is Fake News, My Tenure in Office Has Not Ended



*Tasks journalists on fake news reportage

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, said contrary to media report, he has not resigned from office, even as he prayed for a glorious exit.

Malami, who described the report of his resignation as fake news, perpetrated by mischief makers, called on journalists to put machinery in place to checkmate the menace of fake news before it destroyed the country.

The AGF made the clarification while declaring open the annual conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondent (NAJUC), Abuja.

He said, as the 2023 general election approaches, mischief makers were in the habit of conscripting journalists to disseminate false and fake news, particularly, about public officials.

“With the 2023 general election approaching, I…