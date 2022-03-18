Yet to Decide Zoning of Ticket, PDP Releases Details of Presidential Nomination Process



*Ortom, Okowa, Mohammed to reconcile warring parties in Edo

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

In addition to setting up a 37-man committee to determine the zoning of its presidential ticket, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken a step further by releasing details of how the presidential candidate would emerge without waiting for the outcome of the committee.

In another breath, the party has also set up a three-man committee headed by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, to reconcile the differences in the Edo State chapter of the party.

Other members of the. Committee are the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed.

But many of the party chieftains had started wondering why the PDP released details of how its presidential candidate would emerge, without waiting for the report of the committee it earlier set up.

Details of the President guidelines of the documents…