Grid Collapse: Lawmakers Lambast Power Minister, Demand Improved Electricity Supply

•Say Nigerians want actions not theories

•Mull return of NBET to power ministry

Udora Orizu

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Power yesterday criticised the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu mandating him to take concrete actions aimed at solving the current nationwide blackout rather than always presenting theories that do not translate into power supply to Nigerians.

The Committee, led by Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu at a meeting with the minister, expressed disappointment over the lackadaisical attitude of the ministry towards power issues whenever there was national emergency, saying there was nothing in his presentation to show that the ministry was solving the challenge of increased power outages being experienced by the country.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Nebolisa Anoka, had enumerated the challenges facing the sector, ranging from low gas supply, low hydro…