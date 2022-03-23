Leaders Urge Nigerians to Vote Without Ethnic, Religious Sentiments

Segun James

With the 2023 elections less than a year away, political leaders, yesterday, came together and urged Nigerians to do away with sentiments, when voting people into public office next year.

Speaking at the fourth annual lecture of freedom online publication held in Ikeja, Lagos on the topic: “Nigeria’s political indices: Bright or bleak future,” leaders like former Governor Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State, former governor Peter Obi, Senator Ahmed Markafi and former Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, submitted that Nigeria requireda leader that could unite the country and move it forward as past leaders had contributed to the challenges facing the country.

In his submission, Senator Markafi, who was the chairman of the occasion , said the country had challenges that needed to be addressed, and if not addressed, could have consequences on the country.

He urged the people that by 2023 general…