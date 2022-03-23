Soludo: We’ll Get Water Out of Stone, With Anambra People Behind Us

•Reveals state has about N109bn debt, N300m cash

•Says altercation between Bianca, Obiano’s wife comic relief

Emmanuel Addeh

The new governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday said although the problems confronting the state remained daunting, with the backing of the people, the new government was poised to record huge successes.

The governor, who spoke on ARISE Television, THISDAY’s broadcast arm, stated that he had in possession a blueprint and that with the various documents at his disposal, he fully understands where the state is headed in the coming years.

However, asked about the state of the state’s finances and where the funding for his numerous projects will come from, the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), noted that although the resources were paltry and “almost zero”, he knew about the problems before applying for the job.

Soludo explained that from the…