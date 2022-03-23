The Awka Declaration | THISDAYLIVE

By Kayode Komolafe

Journalism scholars may find a useful material for their reflection on the sociology of news in the unfortunate incident involving two prominent ladies last Saturday at the otherwise exemplary inauguration of Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of Anambra state.

It should interest media theorists that the negative news of the incident has virtually eclipsed the positive news of the significant thing that happened in Awka, the state capital. The trend of news is so bad that if you ask some people feasting on the bad news in the social media what the event was in Awka last Saturday, they may not even remember a word of what Soludo said at his inauguration.

However, the real thing that happened at the Government House in Awka…