After Months of Rancour, APC Convenes to Endorse Abdullahi Adamu as Chairman



*Few hours to voting, governors still struggling with Unity List for other NWC positions

Our Correspondents

After several months of intense fighting, over 5,000 delegates from across Nigeria will today gather at the Eagle Square, Abuja, to endorse former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Abdullahi Adamu deal was concluded last Wednesday after President Muhammadu Buhari summoned the 22 governors of the party to a meeting and decreed the adoption of consensus candidates for all the offices of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. Thereafter, he nominated Adamu for National Chairman.

As at last night, all the chairmanship aspirants had withdrawn from the race in line with Buhari’s directives.

The Unity List for other NWC positions of the party was not decided during the governors’ meeting with Buhari. The President told the…