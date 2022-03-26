Live Updates: APC National Convention 2022

7:44 AM

Tight Security at Eagle Square, as APC Holds Convention Today

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

There is a heavy security presence at Eagle Square Abuja, venue of the national convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Security personnel are manning strategic locations and roads around the Eagle Square and Federal Secretariat, while armoured personnel carriers are stationed at the adjoining junctions.

Meanwhile, the roads along the axis have been closed to traffic, resulting in gradual build up of gridlocks.

Some APC supporters from across the country who arrived Abuja yesterday slept on roads at the Three Arms Zone to enable them gain easy access to the venue.

7:00AM

After Months of Rancour, APC Convenes to Endorse Abdullahi Adamu as Chairman

*Few hours to voting, governors still struggling with Unity List for other NWC positions

Our Correspondents

After several months of intense fighting, over…