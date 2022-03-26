THISDAY: Wike Can’t Be Taken Seriously for Whatever He Says



*Governor has a tendency to change positions randomly and unpredictably

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The cross examination of the first defence witness, Jude Igbanoi, in the libel case filed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State against THISDAY Newspapers and three others, continued yesterday at the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, with the claimant’s lead counsel, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), questioning Igbanoi on the interview Wike granted Arise News last year.

The governor had filed a N7 billion libel suit claiming that the newspaper’s publication of June 23, 2020, with caption: “With a Friend Like Wike, Obaseki Meets His PDP’s Waterloo; Almost,” was intended to damage his character.

Yesterday, Ukala said that in the Arise video clips on the Edo election campaign, Wike was very passionate in his speech for the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and then asked Igbanoi if in the interview, the…