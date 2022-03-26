Ukraine Expresses Gratitude to Nigeria for Standing by Her

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Ukraine has expressed appreciation to Nigeria and other nations that have stood by her in the ongoing war against Russia who invaded her territory on February 24, 2022.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the Defence Attache to the Embassy of Ukraine in the Nigeria, Colonel Andrii Vasyliev, asked for more sanctions against Russia, insisting that Russia was planning chemical attack on Ukraine and had perpetrated war crimes with attacked targeted at children and some women raped by Russian soldiers.

Vasyliev said: “By killing civilians, Russia continues to commit crimes against humanity as defined by the Statute of the International Military Tribunal and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, cynically disregarding all requirements of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War. According to these norms, intentional attacks on civilians who are not…