US Arts Envoy Thrills Nigerians

Funke Olaode

Through cultural diplomacy, the United States shares the best of its creative and arts community with Nigerians to celebrate shared values and promote collaboration, bringing the two nations together through music, art, film, and education.

From March 13 to 23, visiting US Arts Envoy and classical pianist, Pauline Yang, played to packed houses, taught emerging and established musicians through masterclasses, and was interviewed by leading national media outlets across Abuja, Lagos, and Ibadan.

Pauline performed American, European, and Mexican piano compositions to over 1,000 guests who enjoyed a world class classical concert at the Chief of Mission Residence in Abuja, Consul General Residence in Lagos, Terra Kulture Arena in Lagos, and at the Manhattan Hall in Ibadan.

Her selection of pieces included a delightful mix of composers, styles, and eras from the piano literature featuring works by Bach,…