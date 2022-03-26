US Sanctions 6 Nigerians for Supporting Boko Haram

Bennett Oghifo and Michael Olugbode



The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) yesterday said it had designated a network of six individuals connected to Nigeria-based terrorist group, Boko Haram.

According to a statement on OFAC’s website, all six were found guilty of establishing a Boko Haram cell in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to raise funds for and provide material assistance to Boko Haram insurgents in Nigeria.

OFAC’s action follows arrests, prosecutions, and designations in the UAE in September 2021, demonstrating the commitment of the Emirati government to using judicial measures and targeted financial sanctions to disrupt the flow of funds to these networks.

“With this action, the United States joins the UAE in targeting terrorist financing networks of mutual concern,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson. “Treasury continues to target…