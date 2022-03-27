Bandits Abduct Two Relatives in Delta, Reverend Father in Kaduna

Idowu Sylvester in Warri and Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Gunmen at the weekend have abducted two relatives who were travelling to Ekuku-Agbor, Delta State for the burial of their father.

In a similar incident Friday night, Reverend Father Felix Zakari of the St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Zango Tama parish, in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna was kidnapped by bandits.

The relatives, according to THISDAY findings, were coming to their father’s burial on Friday when the gunmen accosted them and whisked them away.

A family source alleged that the suspected Fulani herdsmen demanded N13 million in ransom.

The source said: “Chukwuyem Afam, a son to late Sunday Afam whose burial was slated for Saturday, March 26 at Ekuku-Agbor, and one of their in-laws, Eric Etunim, who was called up to come and pick up Afam from the train station at Owa Oyibu.

“They were driving to Ekuku-Agbor when they were accosted by kidnappers,…