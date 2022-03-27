CBN, Ministry Differ over Delay in Scholars’ Allowance

Funmi Ogundare

The Federal Ministry of Education and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have disagreed on the delay in the payment of scholarship allowance to Nigerians currently studying in Russia, THISDAY findings have revealed.

While the education ministry claimed that the delay was caused by the activities of the apex bank, the CBN disputed the claim, insisting that it was still waiting for the payment mandate from the ministry.

Further checks showed that the students under the Nigeria-Russia Bilateral Scholarship had been mounting pressures on their parents following the failure of the federal government to pay the allowance since September 2021.

The students’ challenge was said to have been compounded by the high cost of food and other commodities as a result of the global sanctions against Russia over its current war in Ukraine.

The students, who have to contend with the astronomical rise in the cost of living in…