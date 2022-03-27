Dance Contests Shift to Crew on Glo Battle of the Year

Globacom, a Nigerian multinational telecommunications company, yesterday said its sponsored reality dance TV show, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, would this weekend move into its last lap with Episode 8.

The telecom giant made this disclosure in a statement by its Corporate Communication Office following its captivating episodes of Afro dance battles last week

In its statement, the firm said the episode, which showcases the coolest leg of the competition- ‘Dance Crew’ contests, would be on air from 8pm on the mobile streaming app of Globacom (GloTV) this weekend.

The statement noted that the first seven episodes featured amazing dance moves, loads of drama and many unforgettable moments including spellbinding live music performances by superstars Simi and Teni who thrilled the live audience with her hit songs.

It said the twists and turns “have been unpredictable as even some of the fans’ favorites missed out…