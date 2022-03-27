Momodu: I Have What It Takes to Win 2023 Presidential Election

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu at the weekend said that he possessed requirements to win the 2023 presidential election.

Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, added that he was a unifier, who would help to promote the unity of the country, thereby urging his party to provide a level playground for aspirants irrespective of region.

He said this remark Friday at the People Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Abuja where he picked up the expression of interest and nomination forms.

He said: “I humbly come into this political contest with a pedigree of integrity, reputation, solid education, tolerance, business acumen, sharp vision, and competence.

“I possess everything it takes to win the 2023 presidential election on behalf of my party PDP and I will be greatly honoured to get the ticket and support of my party for this purpose,” he…