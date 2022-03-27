Ramadan: Sultan Urges Traders Not to Increase Food Prices

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar III has called on traders to avoid increasing prices of foodstuffs as Muslims’ month of fasting approaches.

The Sultan made this call yesterday in Bauchi at the close of a week-long 2022 National Qur’an Recitation Competition hosted by the Bauchi State government in collaboration with Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

Muslims across the world will observe a 30-day fasting period (Ramadan) beginning in April.

Ahead of the Ramadan fasting, the monarch stressed the need for traders to be wary of the day of judgement and to avoid extortion of patrons.

He said: “I use this medium to call on all market people who sell things to be fearful of what Almighty God will ask them when they get to him on the day of judgement.

“Instead of increasing prices of foodstuffs and other essentials, please try to reduce the prices so as to get the blessing…