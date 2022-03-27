Sarafa-Yusuf Unveils Action Plan to Tackle Insecurity, Unemployment in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A governorship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC), Modele arafa-Yusuf yesterday reeled out antidotes to stem the rising tide of insecurity and unemployment in Ogun State if elected the governor of the state.

Sarafa-Yusuf, the immediate past Special Adviser on Information to Governor Dapo Abiodun, suggested a security plan, which would provide for pursuing youth-focused policies, guaranteeing food security, improving preventive healthcare and mainstreaming environmental protection.

He made this suggestion in a statement he personally signed yesterday, lamenting the orgy of violence in Ogun State, which had in recent times left her heartbroken and worried for the future

She said Ogun State’s strength “is in location, land, natural resources & human resources. For a state so blessed, what we witness in cult and gang-related activities, ritual killings are totally…